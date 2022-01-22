Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PUMSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

PUMSY opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Puma has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

