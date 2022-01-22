Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

HWC opened at $53.52 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

