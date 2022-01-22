Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

FMBI stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

