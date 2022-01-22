Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Raised by Analyst

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Safehold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40.

Get Safehold alerts:

SAFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $61.82 on Thursday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.14 per share, with a total value of $999,852.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 251,804 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,337. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.