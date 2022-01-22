Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $9.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $40.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.40 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.91 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.