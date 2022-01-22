Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NYSE:BK opened at $57.18 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,578 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $58,226,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

