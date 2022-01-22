Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $50.62 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after buying an additional 4,494,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

