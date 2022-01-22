Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $36.00. The company traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 35098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 61,802 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 48,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion and a PE ratio of -16.80.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

