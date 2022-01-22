Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $401,280.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $124.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.98. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Qualys by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

