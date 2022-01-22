Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.44

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 599856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $184,398.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $67,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,737 shares of company stock worth $1,318,930. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 83.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth approximately $36,690,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,237,000 after purchasing an additional 476,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 26.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 297,476 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,567,000 after purchasing an additional 264,299 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.