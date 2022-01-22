Quark (QRK) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Quark has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $69,179.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,823,373 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

