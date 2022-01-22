Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $14.25 Per Share (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $14.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.82. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

DGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $137.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

