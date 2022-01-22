Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $32,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 78.6% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $137.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.