Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,803 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 844,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 71,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.18.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.