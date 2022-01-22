Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

SC opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $42.87.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

SC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

