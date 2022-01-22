Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $479,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.5% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 73.0% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after buying an additional 355,710 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

