Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after buying an additional 683,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,338,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sun Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after buying an additional 193,727 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

SUI opened at $188.29 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.60.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.