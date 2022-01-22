Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 14,221 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.