Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $804,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,022.68 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $978.51 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,025.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,079.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

