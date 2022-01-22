Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 68,811 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,811 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 326,207 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 368.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million. Analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.