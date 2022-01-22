Rallybio Corp’s (NASDAQ:RLYB) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 25th

Rallybio’s (NASDAQ:RLYB) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 25th. Rallybio had issued 6,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $80,600,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $9.20 on Friday. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Rallybio news, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Uden acquired 5,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,904 shares of company stock worth $214,620.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

