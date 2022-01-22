Ramesh Kumar Sells 7,500 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ocugen stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 278.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after buying an additional 9,516,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ocugen by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,173,000 after buying an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ocugen by 119.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,612,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth approximately $19,599,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after buying an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCGN shares. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

