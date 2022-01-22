RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €520.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($721.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($871.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €657.44 ($747.10).

FRA RAA opened at €769.40 ($874.32) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €851.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €864.05. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($676.16).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

