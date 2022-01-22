Raven Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $2.38 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $4,481.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00052422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.35 or 0.06851525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,047.18 or 0.99830163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.