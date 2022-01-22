Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.42.

TSE:FM opened at C$33.62 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$19.21 and a 1 year high of C$36.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.23 billion and a PE ratio of 30.68.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

