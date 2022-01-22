Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,944 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Smartsheet were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $100,410,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 191.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,006 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after acquiring an additional 853,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup upped their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,185 shares of company stock worth $18,739,966 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.