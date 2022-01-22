Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $242,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FYBR opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.