Raymond James & Associates Has $803,000 Holdings in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 81,171 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Breaux purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $103,128 and sold 403,500 shares valued at $7,274,723. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $503.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

