Raymond James & Associates Has $850,000 Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 9.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.46. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JELD. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

