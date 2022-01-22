Raymond James & Associates Sells 364 Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7,172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,554,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $51.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.