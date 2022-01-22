Raymond James Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$46.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SU. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$42.00 price target (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.33.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$34.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$49.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.65. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.07 and a 1-year high of C$36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

