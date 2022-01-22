Raymond James Comments on Newmont Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Newmont by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Newmont by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

