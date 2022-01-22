Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $232,000 Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $187.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.63. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.27 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

