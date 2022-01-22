Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,453,000 after purchasing an additional 434,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 241.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 226,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 105.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in InterDigital by 190.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 47,203 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.26%.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

