Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,462 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,582,000 after purchasing an additional 610,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $24,580,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 571.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after buying an additional 448,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ultra Clean by 683.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 230,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $48.85 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,201 shares of company stock worth $1,281,148 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

