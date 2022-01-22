Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 43,963 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,963 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 1,527.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 84,183 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In other WesBanco news, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.