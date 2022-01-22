Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $256,000 Position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $268,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTTR opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.16. Matterport Inc has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

