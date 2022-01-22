Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,463 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

