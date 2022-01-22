Raymond James Upgrades Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to Strong-Buy

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 83.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 103.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

