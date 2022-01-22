RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 45.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ RBB opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.