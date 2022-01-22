Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

TSE REAL traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$6.44. The company had a trading volume of 526,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,797. The firm has a market capitalization of C$509.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.92. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$6.38 and a 1-year high of C$19.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.72.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.