Rebecca Morrow Sells 6,217 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Guggenheim reissued an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

