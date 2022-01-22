Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.98) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($128.26) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($103.70) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($98.24) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,206.82 ($98.33).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.89) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($109.43). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

