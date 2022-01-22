Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.98) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($128.26) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($103.70) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($98.24) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,206.82 ($98.33).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.89) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($109.43). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

