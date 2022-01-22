Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given New GBX 7,800 Price Target at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its target price raised by UBS Group from GBX 7,600 ($103.70) to GBX 7,800 ($106.43) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RBGLY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($88.69) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5,580.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

