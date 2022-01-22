Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,296.82 or 1.00109540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00085230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00021393 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00033193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00442975 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

