Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 66,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $13,240,000. Boxwood Ventures Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $7,083,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Apple by 23.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.62 and a 200 day moving average of $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

