Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.65, but opened at $22.93. Regions Financial shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 149,917 shares.

The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.66.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 432,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after buying an additional 2,765,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,006,000 after acquiring an additional 805,591 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

About Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.