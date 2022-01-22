Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $150.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

