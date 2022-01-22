Render Token Market Capitalization Tops $437.07 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $437.07 million and approximately $39.06 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00006215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,781,168 coins and its circulating supply is 199,138,294 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.