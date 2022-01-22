Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $226.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

